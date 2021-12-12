COVID-19: 13 New Recoveries, but 12 New Cases and 3 New Deaths

Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally stood at 120,355 this morning with the detection of 12 new cases, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, it pointed out, adding that one of the new infections was imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

At the same time, it continued, there were 13 new recoveries, but 3 new deaths (2 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,708 and 2,985, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press