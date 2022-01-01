COVID-19: 14 Omicron Imported Cases Recorded

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health detected 14 new cases of COVID-19, according to its press release this morning, stressing that they are all imported Omicron cases.

The tally now rose to 120,507, including 19,923 imported cases, of which 66 are Omicron cases.

Fortunately, there were 12 new recoveries and no new death cases; bringing the total cured and death cases to 116,929 and 3,012, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press