COVID-19: 23 More Omicron Cases Reported

AKP Phnom Penh, Twenty-three (23) new Omicron cases were recorded in Cambodia this morning, of which 14 were locally transmitted, and 9 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom thus increased to 120,796, including 343 Omicron cases (64 were Omicron community cases).

At the same time, 13 more patients have recovered, and zero new death has been reported for 11days in a row; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,102 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press