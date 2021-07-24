COVID-19: 860 New Cases; Over 1,000 New Recoveries

Cambodia detected 860 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this morning, of which 395 were imported, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release.

The national count therefore rose to 72,104, including 8,254 imported cases, pointed out the source.

Meanwhile, 1,074 more patients have successfully been cured; bringing the total recovered cases in the Kingdom to 64,548, it added.

The ministry also registered 32 new deaths; the death toll thus jumped to 1,254.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press