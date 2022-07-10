COVID-19: New Cases Rise to 17; Tally 136,343

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Cambodia keeps increasing, to 17 this morning; bringing the tally to 136,343, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release issued this morning.

The new infections are all of Omicron variant transmitted locally, the same source pointed out, adding that of the tally, 133,206 have recovered and 3,056 have passed away.

The Kingdom began to register new cases of COVID-19 since June 29, 2022 after 52 days of zero infection.

Yesterday, Cambodia announced to further relax the entry rules for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers by removing the quarantine requirement for them.

But, they are required to do a rapid test upon arrival in Cambodia, and the rapid test service costs US$5 per person for foreign passengers.

Recently, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has confirmed no planned COVID-19 lockdowns​ thanks to the country’s high vaccination rate, but urged his compatriots to adhere to the health safety rules, particularly the “Three Dos, Three Don’ts” and to get the booster doses against the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

