COVID-19: New Cases Slightly Rise to 57

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cambodia saw a slight increase to 57, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release made public this morning.

The new infections are of Omicron variant and all locally transmitted cases, the same source pointed out, adding that the country’s COVID-19 tally now increased to 135,682, including 15,229 Omicron cases (13,890 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, 102 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, while zero new death was reported for 8 days in a row; the total cured cases and death toll stood at 131,808 and 3,054, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press