COVID-19: Tally 118,427 with Detection of 106 New Cases

Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally increased to 118,427 after 106 new infections were reported this morning.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, these are PCR test results. 16 of the new cases were imported while the rest were connected to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, the ministry announced the recovery of 234 new patients, but 8 new deaths (5 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total recovered and death cases to 114,534 and 2,781, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press