Cuba Pledges to Help Cambodia’s Sports Sector Development

Cuba has pledged to help develop Cambodian sports sector toward the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 to be hosted by Cambodia.

The pledge was made by H.E Raul Fornes Valenciano, First Vice President of the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) of the Republic of Cuba, during a meeting with H.E Sar Sokha, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports here in Phnom Penh this week.

H.E. Sar Sokha recalled the Cuban first vice president of INDER on a recently signed MoU on sports cooperation between Cambodia and Cuba, adding that Cuba has so far sent technical officials and coaches of international boxing, volleyball and other sports to help train Cambodian athletes.

The secretary of state asked Cuba to provide more sports medical and technical officials and high-quality coaches for international boxing, judo, volleyball, athletics and baseball so as to further strengthen the capacity of Cambodian athletes for the games.

He added that the ministry also needs three Cuban technical officials for the event planning and management to conduct a short study for the preparation of the forthcoming games.

H.E. Raul Fornes Valenciano expressed his satisfaction for the close cooperation with Cambodia in response to the Cambodia’s requests in order to contribute to Cambodia’s sports development toward the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023, as well as to strengthen the 60-year relations between the two nations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press