Cuba Preparing to Warmly Welcome Cambodian Prime Minister

Cuban is preparing to provide warm welcome to the third visit of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios, Ambassador of Cuba to Cambodia told AKP recently.

“Now we are in the middle of the preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit. For Cuba, Cambodian Prime Minister’s new visit is an important event. Cambodia has a very good historical relationship with us. It is an honorific occasion to receive him again in Cuba,” she said.

In March 2020, Samdech Techo Hun Sen had planned to visit Cuba to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Cuba-Cambodia diplomatic ties, but the plan was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this September, he will visit us again at the invitation of H.E. President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the ambassador added.

During the forthcoming visit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will hold bilateral talks with H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel, and will visit some particular historical sites in Cuba, including the Cuban National Hero José Martí Memorial, the National Health Biological Centre, etc., she pointed out.

H.E. Ms. Liurka Rodriguez Barrios recalled that Samdech Techo Hun Sen has visited Cuba twice – in September 1999 and in the 2000s.

Recently, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that after his speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, he will fly to Cuba for an official visit from Sept. 23 to 25, then he will continue to Tokyo for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister H.E. Abe Shinzo on Sept. 27.

Cambodia established diplomatic relations with Cuba on April 15, 1960. Since then, the two countries have maintained normal ties in some different areas, especially in education and health.

Before the Premier’s visit to Cuba, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, H.E. Gerardo Peñalver Portal paid a working visit to Cambodia from Sept.1 to 3, 2022 during which he met with many different Cambodian senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information.

