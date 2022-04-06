DEA’s DEAPcoin Secures Fresh Listing on MEXC Global Crypto Asset Exchange Platform

DEP Listing To Leverage MEXC’s Highly Performant Order Matching Engine

SINGAPORE, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), the Singapore-based GameFi platform, has joined forces with MEXC Global to list its native DEAPcoin (DEP) on the Singapore-based exchange platform.

DEP serves as the utility token for the 2.3 million users across 100 countries participating in DEA’s PlayMining ecosystem. This PlayMining platform features an NFT marketplace and play-to-earn gaming titles, with more titles set to join. The DEP/USDT pair listing on MEXC Global will commence on Thursday, April 7th at 14:00 UTC, exposing DEP to over 6 million of the exchange’s clients.

Within the PlayMining ecosystem, groups of gamers can form gaming guilds to invest in NFTs generated by the play-to-earn games operating within the GameFi platform to earn returns from lending out NFTs to game players. Thanks to its progress, DEP was the 38th cryptocurrency to be licensed by the Japanese Financial Services Agency and commands the position of the first play-to-earn token approved for circulation within the country.

MEXC Global is renowned for its highly performant order matching engine, which can handle large block transactions and execute 1.4 million transactions per second. At present, MEXC ranks among the top 20 crypto exchanges by spot market volume. With licenses to operate in Australia, Estonia, and the United States, MEXC commands a global presence in the cryptocurrency markets spanning more than 70 countries.

The move to list DEP/USDT will help make DEA’s PlayMining economic zone more accessible while expanding the potential audience for the platform, helping drive greater adoption. Moreover, the organization intends to continue pursuing new strategic partners to continue strengthening the ecosystem. This latest development follows other noteworthy milestones for DEA, including the partnership with Angkor Tiger FC and a successful fundraising round that saw a fresh $12 million injected into the metaverse and gaming platform.

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg

DEA, a GameFi platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing JobTribes, a Play to Earn game, and PlayMining NFT, an NFT marketplace. Using blockchain technology, the company aims to realize a world where one can create value by having fun.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower,#05-01,Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg / Soeda｜soeda@dea.sg

