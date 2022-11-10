Despite economic uncertainty, new research confirms businesses plan

to prioritize digital communications in the coming year



Survey from Mailjet by Sinch finds email marketing seen as top channel to

reach customers in an economic downtown

SAN ANTONIO, Texas and STOCKHOLM, Sweden – November 10, 2022 – In the face of economic uncertainty, most organizations are not planning to tamp down their marketing efforts in 2023, according to a new study from Mailjet by Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH). Of the more than 1,300 professionals surveyed (including marketers, IT professionals, app developers, support specialists and other decision-makers involved in email marketing), 62% expect to either maintain or increase their marketing spend in the coming year

Among marketers in the survey, nearly 60% chose email as one of the top three communication channels to deliver a high return on investment (ROI) during a recession. Email marketing was also the top choice among all respondents. Separately, 90% of all survey respondents say their investment in email will either increase or stay the same in the next 12 months.

Mailjet by Sinch conducted its global survey to provide insights into how economic downturns impact marketing and digital communications efforts. When asked which situations are most likely to negatively impact their organization in the next 12 months, more than half (56%) of respondents said inflation, while 41% said reduced consumer spending and 29% said energy and transportation costs.

Success, Results Matter

Survey respondents who called their recent digital communications strategies “successful” were more likely to expect continued investments in marketing. More than 72% of this cohort said marketing budgets would remain unchanged or increase. Conversely, companies with less recent digital communications success are more likely to expect cuts to their overall marketing budgets. Even without contextualizing why certain organizations’ marketing efforts were unsuccessful, these findings underscore the volatility of resource planning during economic instability: if marketing efforts are not driving satisfactory results, sometimes business decision makers are quicker to cut marketing budgets than advise marketing teams to adjust their strategy.

Additional takeaways from the report include:

42% of respondents cited traditional advertising, including broadcast and print ads, as the most likely to see cuts in 2023.

of respondents cited traditional advertising, including broadcast and print ads, as the most likely to see cuts in 2023. While 41% of respondents see the value in digital advertising, 26% say digital ad spending could be cut in 2023.

of respondents see the value in digital advertising, say digital ad spending could be cut in 2023. Boosting brand (cited by 43% of respondents) and improving customer loyalty (cited by 41% of respondents) are viewed as the greatest opportunities for digital communication during the economic downturn.



“As our findings show, a strong digital communication strategy can be the difference between customer gains and losses during times of economic uncertainty, ” said Will Conway, president at Sinch Email. “Rather than eliminating the channels that bring you closest to your customers, shifting your budgets to activate your customers’ preferred channels can maintain customer experience and loyalty during a downturn, giving your organization a competitive edge that can outlast market fluctuations.”

The full report, “Email in an evolving economy,” can be downloaded here .

About Mailjet by Sinch

More than 40,000 companies around the world use Mailjet by Sinch to strengthen connections with customers and subscribers while building their businesses through email marketing. Brands like Microsoft, Kia Motors, and Toast trust Mailjet to send billions of emails every year. Mailjet combines an intuitive, drag-and-drop email campaign builder with easy-to-use deliverability features to help businesses create and send beautiful emails without touching a single line of code.

For more information, please visit www.mailjet.com .

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.



For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kay

Global PR Director, Sinch AB

Email: marcel.kay@sinch.com

