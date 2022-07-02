Endangered Hairy-Nosed Otter Found in Cambodia

The world endangered hairy-nosed otter (Lutra sumatrana) was found in Cambodia forest recently, according to the Wonders of the Mekong.

This species is endemic to Southeast Asia, meaning it is only found within Southeast Asia and nowhere else. It is locally known as the Sumatran otter or Black otter because of its dark coat colour, different from the gray coat seen on smooth coated otters.

In Cambodia, they have been identified around the flooded swamp forests of Tonle Sap Lake. They eat especially fishes, crustaceans, snakes, lizards, and frogs.

The hairy-nosed otter has been included on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature as endangered species. It is one of most rare of the 13 otter species in the world.

It had not been seen since 1998 and the team of the Wonders of the Mekong found it with the use of camera trapping.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press