Equestrian Competition for SEA Games 2023 Organised in Kampong Speu

Cambodian Equestrian Federation (CEF) has organised a competition to measure and develop the capacity of Cambodian horse riders for the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The competition took place on April 6 at Damnak Damrei village, Phnom Srouch district, Kampong Speu province, adding that its subject was 40-kilometre equestrian.

According to Mr. Houy Sopharith, Coach of Cambodian national equestrian athletes, the competition helped increase the technical capacity of the athletes including the horse control.

The federation is committed provide more training for the athletes to win gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games, stressed the coach.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press