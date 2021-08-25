Europe Should Show Compassion Toward Afghan Refugees: Daily Brief

European countries should lead effort to facilitate safe passage for Afghans at risk while UN rights body should investigate abuses in Afghanistan; journalists in Pakistan raise alarm over proposed new media law; Rohingya refugees die at sea; crackdown on human rights defenders in Palestine; lack of home-based services denies older people in Russia dignified lives; response to Haiti earthquake needs to meet people’s needs; and former Chad dictator Hissène Habré dies in prison.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is expected to call for a global refugee resettlement plan for Afghans at today’s G7 virtual summit. European countries should support this and lead global efforts to urgently facilitate safe passage from Afghanistan of civilians at risk from the Taliban.

At least 11 people died at sea when a fishing boat carrying more than 40 Rohingya refugees, including children, capsized on August 14. The group was trying to flee Bangladesh’s remote Bhasan Char island. At least 200 refugees attempting to escape dire conditions on what has been described as a ‘prison island’ have been arrested since May.

In responding to the August 14 earthquake in Haiti the Haitian government and donors need to heed lessons learned from failures in previous disasters and ensure that women, girls, and other marginalized groups can get the care they need.

And lastly: Former Chad dictator Hissène Habré is reported to have died from Covid-19 in prison. In May 2016, a special court in Senegal had convicted Habré of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and torture. He was serving a life sentence.

Source: Human Rights Watch