EV Technology Group Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, DE: B96A) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).

EV Technology Group is a global end-to-end electric vehicle company focused on electrifying iconic driving experiences. EV Technology Group helps iconic brands leverage their existing brand equity and followership by bringing their vehicles to the electric age, such as MOKE International Limited (“MIL”). The Company is currently listed on Canada’s NEO Exchange (NEO: EVTG) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE: B96A), and has now been approved to offer United States-based public market investors the opportunity to clear and settle trades of Common Shares through the DTC.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (“DTCC”) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Common Shares in the United States by accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for investors.

With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from trading the Common Shares and simplifies the process of trading the Common Shares in the United States.

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission of redefining the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

