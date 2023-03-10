Family Care First Project Extended to 2025

Save the Children’s Family Care First Project will be extended for 21 months, from Jan. 1, 2024 to Sept. 2025 with support from USAID.

The good news was shared by Mr. Hong Reaksmey, Country Director of Save the Children, while paying a courtesy call on H.E. Vong Sauth, Minister of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, in Phnom Penh recently.

According to Save the Children’s news release, in the meeting, Mr. Hong Reaksmey sought H.E. Minister’s continued support and advice on the project to continue contributing to the diversion and closure of Residential Care Institutions as well as to prevent the separation of children from families, alternative care for family, and the permanent plan, and to provide the capacity building for social services workforce.

He also requested an increase of the national budget to accelerate the social assistance mechanism that places children at heart and supports resources to the social service workforce.

In response, H.E. Vong Sauth expressed his appreciation and highly valued Save the Children’s cooperation and past work. He responded positively with full support towards the suggestions raised and encouraged the senior leaders of Save the Children to continue the dialogue with the specialised units on the detailed technical work at the ministry level.

In addition, the minister highlighted the efforts made by the Royal Government in the field of social protection, especially the transfer of cash to families with ID Poor, families affected by Covid-19 and families affected by the floods, totaling of more than one million families.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse