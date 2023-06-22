FCB and adidas Win Grand Prix at Cannes Lions Festival

Runner 321 Campaign Pushes Inclusivity in Mainstream Sports

CANNES, France, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FCB received their second Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity today for adidas and FCB Canada’s campaign “Runner 321.” The campaign received recognition in the Direct category, which celebrates targeted and response-driven creativity.

The campaign enlisted Chris Nikic: triathlete, marathon runner and the first adidas-sponsored athlete with Down syndrome. He was also the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon. Growing up, Nikic never saw anyone who looked like him represented in mainstream sports. With help from adidas—and this campaign—he hopes to change that.

Nikic ran the Boston Marathon for the first time in 2022 as Runner 321. The Boston Marathon was the first race to reserve bib 321 for a neurodivergent athlete, bringing national media attention to the 321 movement. Now, all six of the world’s major marathons — Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York, Tokyo — have reserved bib 321 for their 2023 races.

The number 321 refers to trisomy 21 (tri-21), the medical identifier for Down syndrome. Consequently, this is an important number within the Down syndrome community and the reason behind World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 each year.

The Grand Prix brings the FCB network’s awards total to 36 Lions won to date at this year’s Festival, including two Grand Prix and five Gold.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Cannes Lions 2022 #2 Global Network, 2022 Ad Age A-List, 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative, Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Global Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kellie Gleason

Kellie.Gleason@fcb.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8862344