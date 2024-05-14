RUKUN NEGARA SPEECH COMPETITION TARGETS 3,500 PARTICIPANTS



MELAKA, The national-level 2024 Rukun Negara Speech Competition for the Melaka Governor’s Trophy aims to attract about 3,500 participants with total cash prizes exceeding RM33,000.

Melaka Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said the competition features five categories: public, primary schools, secondary schools, higher education institutions (IPT), and non-Malays.

He said registration for participation in the speech competition is open from today until July 26, and the submission of speech videos was also within that period.

“The first round of the competition will take place from August 5 to 9, while the semi-finals will be held from August 19 to 23, followed by the finals at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh on Sept 12.

“We are targeting participation to reach 3,500 people this time, considering that last year we received 3,041 entries, thus recognised by The Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for the ‘Largest Participants in Speech Competition’ cate

gory,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Also present was Tun Perak Institute (ITP) chief executive officer Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Ainuddin Iskandar Lee Abdullah.

Commenting further, Ngwe said the Ministry of National Unity also offered a special award at the competition, namely the Minister of Unity’s Trophy for Best Speaker.

He said the competition, which is jointly organised by the Office of the Melaka State Governor and the state government through ITP, also offers two other special awards, namely the Best Presentation and the Special Jury Award.

“Five participants from each category will be selected for the final stage, and in addition to cash prizes, winners will also receive trophies, books, and participation certificates. Each category will have five winners, namely the champion, runner-up, third place, and two consolation prizes,” he said.

He said the speech competition was aimed at providing exposure to the community and the younger generation to better understand the meaning of Rukun N

egara (National Principles) as the foundation of unity and the identity of the Malaysian family, as well as to instill and enhance the understanding of the principles contained in the principles.

He added that it was also a platform to empower the MADANI Malaysia agenda as envisioned by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

