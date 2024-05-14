MAIDEN KPDN 2024 CARNIVAL IN PERLIS ACHIEVES OBJECTIVES, EXCEEDS INITIAL VISITOR TARGET



KANGAR, The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KDPN) 2024 Carnival Tour Programme held for the first time in Perlis from May 10-12 achieved its objectives when it attracted 30,000 visitors to exceed the initial target of 20,000 people.

Its Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said those living in the outskirts and rural areas, especially in the northern zone states, converged on the carnival to prove that nothing can stop the delivery of government services.

“The 2024 KPDN Carnival held at Dataran Lapang Kangar Jaya, Perlis achieved its objective of publicising the policies, initiatives and services provided by the ministry and its agencies.

“This is in line with the theme of the carnival, ‘Kita Pengguna, Daya Negara,’ in mobilising the ministry’s big consumerism agenda that is responsive through a direct face-to-face approach to the people,’ he said in a statement today.

Armizan said the carnival’s main focus was the RAHMAH MADANI Sales which saw visitors using the opportunity to purchase daily

necessities like rice, eggs, cooking oil and chicken sold at 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than market prices.

He said the carnival also brought together more than 65 exhibitors of various services and agencies and became a one-stop centre for the people by also highlighting the delivery of ministry services directly to the people and engagement sessions through consumer advocacy, enforcement, the Payung RAHMAH initiative and the advocacy of the Malaysia Goods Logo (LBM).

As such, he said, the carnival in Perlis, the curtain raiser for the business development tour programme, would be expanded nationwide, including in Kelantan, Sarawak, Perak, Sabah and Melaka from May until December.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency