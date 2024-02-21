Feasibility Studies on Light Rail Transit Projects Show Progress



China Metro Group, conducting feasibility studies on two light rail transit projects, has reported a positive progress of its studies, reaffirming its bold commitment to make the projects successful.

The commitment was made by Mr. Li Kuo, Director General of the China Metro Group, in a meeting here on Wednesday with H.E. Peng Ponea, Minister of Public Works and Transport.

Mr. Li Kuo briefed H.E. Minister about the positive progress of the studies on two light rail transit development projects in Phnom Penh capital and Siem Reap cultural province.

The firm has been granted right to conduct feasibility studies on, first, the light rail transit project connecting Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport to Siem Reap provincial city and second, the light train transit project linking Techo Takhmao International Airport to Phnom Penh capital.

‘China Metro Group demonstrates good will and commitment to promote light rail transit system in Cambodia,’ the ministry said.

H.E Peng Ponea welcomed and lauded the posit

ive progress of China Metro Group’s studies on the light rail transit system in Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse