Fight for Veterans 2022: A Two (2) Day Historical First Live Streaming Star Studded NFT Artwork Auction Event, Produced and Directed by Royster Productions, LLC

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Royster Productions LLC will produce a historical first: a two (2) day live NFT auction in honor of U.S. veterans. The unique event will be live streaming Jan. 28-29, 2022. Royster Productions is a Full-ServiceFull Service Professional Video, Multi-Cam, Web Streaming, Editing, Audio Visual, Live Event Production Company, specializing in Live Event Production, Audio Visual, Projection, Live Multi-Cam Video, Live Streaming, Commercials, Motion Pictures, Documentary, Seminars, Concerts, Music Videos, Broadcast Sports. Some of our previous work: http://www.roysterproductions. com/works.html

On R.E.D. Friday (https://www.military.com/ undertheradar/2018/10/22/how- red-friday-became-thing-and- why-it-still-matters-today. html), creative artists from around the world will come together to design and combine social fabrics to NFT artworks that connect stories to faces and raise awareness and support for our Veterans and their families.

January 28, 2022, power-punching, legendary four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr., is set to return to action. With an impressive 75 fights, 66 wins and 47 knockouts, and one of the greatest records in boxing history — the “Superman” from Pensacola is true to his poetry: “Can’t be touched, can’t be stopped, can’t be moved, can’t be rocked, and can’t be shook!”

Roy Jones Jr. is teaming up with Blockchain Sports for a two (2) day live streaming special exhibition event: The Fight for Veterans 2022, (https://www.instagram.com/ royjonesjrofficial) #fightforveterans2022 https://www.facebook.com/ OperationFFV/.

Roy Jones Jr., the son of distinguished, US Army veteran Roy Jones Sr., a Vietnam war veteran, whose great sacrifice and bravery earned him a Bronze Star for valor, has a profound respect for our veterans and our active service men- and- women.

“The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country and the continued bravery by our active service men- and women in the face of impossible odds has earned them our lasting gratitude“.

“It is with great pleasure to announce our strategic partnership with Roy Jones, a true legend, patron, and a fighter. Star-studded boxing gloves represent the spirit of the individual. ‘You might get knocked down, but you will get back up and continue fighting”, that’s what we want to see in our veterans: never give up, never stop fighting!'” – BCG CSO Lt Col. (Ret.) Dennis P. Donegan.

Full details of this spectacular, star studded two (2) day special event will be released Jan. 7, 2022. Details on PPV and ticket sales will be posted on https://www.FFV2022.com

Roy Jones Jr. Promotions, Inc., (https://royjonesjr.com) a premier promoter of boxing and all combat sports worldwide.

We are proud to be producing the #Fight For Veterans 2022.

