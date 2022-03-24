FLEXIM Cares Announces Its Support in OCEANA and Check-In

Oceana

BERLIN, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dedicated to giving back to the community and the environment, FLEXIM Cares is a division of non-invasive ultrasonic flowmeter manufacturer FLEXIM and is involved in an increasing number of important local projects around the world. On a global level, this year FLEXIM is proud to support the protection of the world’s precious oceans. FLEXIM has already made valuable contributions to supporting land and animal conservation through donations made to WWF and now aims to help preserve the world’s oceans and diverse marine life by contributing to the world-renowned organization OCEANA.

OCEANA is the world’s largest organization dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and has tirelessly worked to win over 225 policy victories since being founded, protecting more than 4.5 million square miles of valuable ocean.

Why worry about the world’s oceans?

Oceans produce over half of the world’s oxygen, help regulate the world’s climate and absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide. It also helps to feed hundreds of millions of people globally every day. FLEXIM is hopeful that by championing the support of the world’s oceans, we can help to restore and protect this critical, rich and abundant part of our planet for many generations to come.

“Be the change you want to see in the world,” – Mahatma Ghandi

Helping to keep children safe with Check-In

This year, FLEXIM Germany felt it was important to make a sizeable donation to the local children’s organization, Check-In. From its inception, Check-In has evolved to become an indispensable part of everyday life for several generations of children in need of refuge.

The children experience a safe place where they feel welcome and wanted, regardless of gender, ethnic or social background or religious beliefs. They are protected from assaults and experiences of violence that no child should be faced with, and they learn to set their own boundaries and tolerate those of others around them.

Helping to inspire confidence

Each child is encouraged to pursue and grow their own strengths and talents, through sport, cooking and playing together, as well as taking part in celebrations, excursions and various creative activities that allow the children to get to know themselves better as well as others.

A highlight of Check-In’s facility is the circus wagon. With its handicraft and chill-out corner, it’s the perfect place for the children to give free rein to their creativity or to simply retreat for a while if they feel the need. There are also plenty of games and space to play and dress up. Unfortunately, the inside of the van is in desperate need of renovation to make it a much nicer place for the kids to hang out. FLEXIM’s donation will help to make this transformation happen.

A place to feel good again.

Next year’s ‘wagon project’ will fully involve the children for whom it’s such an important resource, allowing them to choose exactly how the wagon should look inside, and what colors, furniture and accessories they would love to have.

FLEXIM is also pleased that it will be able to help replace the old and tired swing set in Check-In’s outdoor area.

Thanks to donations like those from FLEXIM, the children will soon be floating back and forth on their beloved swing once more, or just sitting and chatting about what’s going on in their lives. Because as they say, a problem shared is a problem halved.

FLEXIM is the leader in clamp-on ultrasonic flow measurement for liquids, gases and steam.

FLEXIM Cares: https://dev.flexim. uvensys.net/us/flexim-cares

Homepage: https://www.flexim. com/us

Contact Us: https://www.flexim.com/us/ contact-us

Local contact: https://www.flexim. com/us/locations

News and Events: https://dev.flexim. uvensys.net/us/about-us/news- and-events

Contact:

Jörg Sacher PR / Communications

FLEXIM GmbH +49 30 93 66 76 71 09 jsacher@flexim.de www.flexim.com

Related Images

Image 1: Oceana

Image 2: Check-In

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment