Fogo de Chão Announces Plans to Enter Ecuador

Leading restaurant from Brazil signs franchise development agreement with Eljuri Group to bring the Fogo experience to Ecuador for the first time

Coral Gables, Fla. DALLAS, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, today announced plans to make its debut in Ecuador with the signing of a franchise development agreement with the Eljuri Group. Through the agreement, the Eljuri Group is set to bring three Fogo restaurants to Ecuador in the coming years. The first location, in Quito, is slated to open in the summer of 2023. The announcement follows Fogo’s recently announced plans to enter Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Canada and the Philippines, as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

The first of three restaurants will open at the JW Marriott, Quito’s premier luxury hotel, and will feature Fogo’s innovative design enhancements. The Quito restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting. Design innovation platforms include an open air churrasco grill where guests can watch as gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco, and a glass-enclosed terrace and bar area for guests to enjoy views of the Ecuadorian sky year-round.

The demand fueling Fogo’s international growth strategy can be credited to the brand’s continued year-over-year positive traffic results and a young, growing guest demographic. For nearly 45 years, Fogo has provided guests with authentic experiences rooted in discovery and continues to transform, innovating to fit guests’ needs. Fogo’s newest openings include restaurants in Woodland Hills, Calif., Paramus, N.J., Coral Gables, Fla., Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Queens, N.Y., Reston, Va., Monterrey, Mexico and more expected soon.

“2023 is starting as another strong year for Fogo as we continue to execute on our long-term strategic growth plan, which includes expanding our presence in South America,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We are honored to work with the accomplished team at the Eljuri Group to bring Fogo to Ecuador for the first time. Our franchisees around the world are an essential part of our brand and we are proud to work with them to introduce new guests to the culinary art of churrasco.”

With operations in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, the Eljuri Group manages a portfolio of well-known, international hospitality, retail and automotive franchises including JW Marriott, Hilton, Wendy’s, Volkswagen, Hyundai and KIA.

“We are proud to work with Fogo de Chão to bring their distinctive menu and innovative dining experience to Ecuador for the first time,” said Juan Pablo Eljuri, Chairman of the Eljuri Group. “As a longtime fan of Fogo de Chão myself, I believe it will be a unique addition to our portfolio of hospitality brands and look forward to bringing the culinary art of churrasco to Ecuadorians soon.”

Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão is a 45-year-old brand known for its dining experience of discovery and showcasing the culinary art of churrasco where guests can watch as gaucho chefs butcher, hand-carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. With a warm, timeless design and signature offerings including a fresh and seasonal Market Table and an award-winning Bar Fogo menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines, Fogo has become a destination of choice by both brand advocates and new guests globally.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com. To learn more about global franchising opportunities, visit fogo.com/global-development/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Eljuri Business Corporation

The Eljuri Business Corporation leads more than 120 companies within 12 industries, including: Insurance, Ceramics, Cars, Motorcycles, Beverages, Energy, Financial Services, Home Appliances, Logistics, Hospitality, and Telecommunications. Their extensive experience and knowledge in these fields have allowed for their steady and solid growth, establishing themselves as one of the most important business references in the region.

Today, the Eljuri Business Corporation employs more than 10,000 people, demonstrating their commitment to the development of human talent and contributing significantly to the country's economy.



