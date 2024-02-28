Germany to Promote Education and Health Cooperation with Cambodia



Germany is intended to boost the cooperation with Cambodia in the areas of education, human resource training, and health.

The intention was raised by visiting H.E. Ms. Martina Stamm-Fibich, Chairwoman of the Petitions Committee of the German Bundestag, while paying a courtesy call on Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, at the Peace Palace here on the afternoon of Feb. 28.

H.E. Ms. Martina Stamm-Fibich said the purpose of her visit to Cambodia is to further strengthen and expand the relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of education and human resource training, and health, as they are important in serving the needs of the people and providing mutual benefits to both countries.

Currently, she added, Germany is also facing a shortage of human resources in the health sector and skilled workers.

For his part, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet thanked the German government and people for their contribution to the development of Cambodia, focusing p

articularly on education, human resource development and democracy.

The Prime Minister welcomed the above-said German side’s intention, emphasising that the policy of the Royal Government of Cambodia of the 7th Legislature of the National Assembly is focused on boosting the economic growth based on human resources.

At the same time, he added, the Royal Government is committed to strengthening the health sector and human resource training, and providing vocational skills to the people. He also encouraged both countries’ relevant institutions to continue to discuss and cooperate in developing mechanisms and plans to promote cooperation in the said fields.

Cambodia and Germany celebrate this year the 57th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse