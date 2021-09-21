Gordon Brothers Names Karl Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial

Boston, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has named Karl Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial.

Werner, a former Ritchie Bros. executive, will join the senior leadership team to further develop and execute investment and disposition strategies across the firm’s International Commercial & Industrial practice. He and his team will partner with companies, their investors, lenders and advisors to overcome operational challenges, transform their businesses and dispose of assets.

Werner comes to Gordon Brothers with an impressive 30-year track record in global asset management and disposition. He demonstrates innovative leadership in the commercial, industrial and auction industries where his teams have generated more than $1 billion in annual sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Karl to Gordon Brothers,” said Frank Morton, CEO of International for Gordon Brothers. “He is a talented and consummate leader in the field with a track record that speaks for itself. His understanding of the international market and customer-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand our Commercial & Industrial practice.”

“I’m thrilled to join Gordon Brothers and lead a dynamic global team during such an exciting moment in time for the firm,” said Werner. “Gordon Brothers understands the complexity and breadth of the industrial economy, and I am proud to build on its legacy of helping clients maximize opportunity through change and challenge.”

Gordon Brothers’ Commercial & Industrial practice provides short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing change and values, acquires and disposes of assets across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

