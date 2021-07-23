Grab Offers Innovative Carbon Offset Option to Support Cambodian Forest Protection

Passengers using the Grab ride-hailing app are offered the option to travel carbon neutral, said a press release of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) issued this afternoon, adding that a voluntary contribution allows passengers’ rides to be offset via carbon credits from the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary (KSWS) REDD+ project in Mondulkiri province.

“We are thrilled to see Grab introduce this offsetting feature on its app in Cambodia,” stated H.E. Chuop Paris, Director General of General Directorate of Environmental Knowledge and Information of Ministry of Environment and Cambodia’s National REDD+ Focal Point. “Through this initiative we hope to not only raise Cambodians’ awareness of their carbon footprint but also the high-quality conservation projects occurring within Cambodia. The Cambodian people themselves can now actively support the country’s unique natural heritage by choosing to ride carbon neutral – we encourage everyone to do so!”

When booking a ride, users are prompted to manage their carbon neutral settings. Turning on the setting enables a voluntary contribution of 100 riel per ride, which is then used to offset the carbon emissions of each trip. This new offsetting service forms a part of Grab’s broader initiative to reduce carbon emissions and its environmental footprint across Southeast Asia.

The KSWS REDD+ project is a collaboration between the Royal Government of Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment and the Wildlife Conservation Society. The project protects one of the largest remaining forests in Cambodia, provides a habitat for Asia’s most threatened species, while at the same time supporting the sustainable development of local communities, most notably the indigenous Bunong who ancestrally inhabit the area.

This forested area is currently at risk from numerous drivers of deforestation. By protecting it with funds raised from carbon credits the KSWS REDD+ project avoids additional greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere and contributing to climate change.

“REDD+ is an international mechanism that rewards projects in developing countries for demonstrably reducing emissions from deforestation and degradation,” said Mr. Ken Sereyrotha, WCS Cambodia Country Director. He further noted, “the KSWS REDD+ project is certified under two of the most respected carbon standards – the Verified Carbon Standard and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standards –– providing buyers with the assurance that the credits they purchase are not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also delivering positive biodiversity and local community benefits.”

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press