Health-ISAC Releases Two New Reports

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center), the global non-profit, trusted forum for helping healthcare organizations remain resilient in the face of cyber and physical security threats, announces two recent inaugural publications: an Executive Summary to its 2021 Annual Threat Landscape Report and its 2021 Annual Report.

In its first annual cyber threat report, Health-ISAC collaborated with analysts from Booz Allen Hamilton to look back at the top cyber events in 2021 and forecast likely cybersecurity threats to the healthcare sector in 2022.

The Executive Summary to the annual threat report covers cyber threats across areas like Operational Technology, Supply Chain, Cybercrime, and Nation-State threats. It also ranks member organizations’ “greatest cybersecurity concerns” with Ransomware, Phishing, Third-Party Breaches, Data Breaches and Insider Threats noted as top issues.

“The Current and Emerging Healthcare Cyber Threat Landscape Report can be used by leaders to understand where they need to invest in security and use that information to help justify security budget needs,” says Health-ISAC Chief Security Officer, Errol Weiss. He emphasized that “healthcare organizations should strive to create cyber resilience through an intelligence-led information security program.”

Health-ISAC’s 2021 Annual Report features a highly successful year for the ISAC and illustrates the numerous ways Health-ISAC helps Members as well as the global health community.

During 2021, Health-ISAC connected nearly 6,000 healthcare security professionals worldwide through its collaborative forums, shared over 65,000 indicators of compromise, published over 400 targeted alerts to Members and non-members, conducted over 30 surveys assessing member impacts to various threats, held three successful Summits with participants from 19 countries and shared 242 Finished Intelligence Reports.

“Each of these reports reflects the value of Health-ISAC Membership,” says Denise Anderson, President and CEO at Health-ISAC. “The Threat Landscape Report shows top threats in 2021 and predictive trends for 2022, and the Annual Report spotlights the connected culture of peer-to-peer information sharing for timely best practices to implement in the face of these security trends.”

ABOUT Health-ISAC

Health-ISAC is a trusted community of critical infrastructure owners and operators within the global Healthcare and Public Health sector (HPH). The community is primarily focused on sharing timely, actionable and relevant information with each other including intelligence on threats, incidents and vulnerabilities and best practices, mitigation strategies and more. Sharing occurs both machine-to-machine and person-to-person. Health-ISAC also fosters the building of relationships and networking through worldwide educational events and white papers. Working groups and committees focus on topics of importance to the sector and member-vetted Community Services offer enhanced services to leverage the Health-ISAC community for the benefit of all. https://h-isac.org/

