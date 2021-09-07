Intelex Is Making Moves to Further the Global Expansion of its Innovative ESG and Global Environmental Solutions

Sustainability Hero of the Year Michael Tuohy appointed as Intelex VP of Environment and Sustainability and Steven Lavoie named Senior Product Manager of Environment

Toronto, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO, CANADA – September 7, 2021 – Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced the appointments of Michael Tuohy as its new Vice President of Environment and Sustainability and Steven Lavoie as its Senior Product Manager of Environment to drive rapid innovation within the environmental and sustainability sectors.

The Business Intelligence Group has also announced today that not only was Tuohy named its Sustainability Hero of the Year in its 2021 Sustainability Awards program, Intelex’s ESG Management Suite won product of the year. The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice and who use their role to make a meaningful impact on the environment. Organizations of all sizes submitted nominations to reward team members and gain exposure for their organizations, their initiatives and the exemplary accomplishments of their leaders as they work to improve our environment for future generations.

“We are so proud to reward and recognize all of our winners and finalists, as they provide the leadership and vision needed to protect our environment,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group.

With over a decade of diverse technology and industry experience, Tuohy will now oversee the strategic development and delivery of Intelex’s global environmental compliance and ESG solution suite. By significantly expanding capabilities and team size, Tuohy is helping to boost Intelex’s ESG profile and increasing the ability of Intelex’s solutions to meet and exceed the needs of today’s global market. With global regulators and financiers using ESG as a gauge for risk, and the industry seeing a drastic shift in focus rarely seen before, Intelex is uniquely positioned to guide its clients through the complex landscape so they can become the leading companies of the future.

“Intelex is a company that not only says it values ESG, but truly believes in the importance of it and takes actions that genuinely help our clients have positive global impacts,” said Tuohy. “It is an honor to be stepping into the role of Vice President of Environment and Sustainability, where I can continue to grow our innovative team that designs, builds and delivers the leading ESG Management Software solution.”

Steven Lavoie, who has been at Intelex for nine years, has a background in energy and the environment, including field work as an onsite geologist for oil and gas, stack testing for mining, refineries, waste and water treatment.

Lavoie has a deep and thorough understanding of the energy industry and its ESG concerns and will drive product innovation and investments in technologies and talent around environmental compliance and sustainability.

“Transitioning into the role of Senior Product Manager of Environment could not be any more exciting than it is now. With today’s fast-paced world, immediate and effective actions within the ESG field are what we need now more than ever, and I could not be more thrilled to be as involved in the process as I am” said Lavoie. “Working at Intelex, with other like-minded people who collaboratively have the same end goal of delivering out-of-the-box, efficient and effective ESG solutions, is an honor.”

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market.

Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001) and OSHAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives.

Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.

