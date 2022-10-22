International Friendly Match: Cambodia Beats Cuba 3:1

Cambodian volleyball team on Thursday defeated Cuban volleyball team 3:1 in an International Friendly Match.

This was a friendly match for Samdech Techo Hun Sen Trophy Volleyball Tournament Season 2022 held from Oct. 15 to 30.

At the opening of Samdech Techo Hun Sen Trophy Volleyball Tournament Season 2022, the Cambodian team also had a friendly match with Singaporean team on Oct. 15 wherein Cambodia defeated Singapore 2:1.\The International Friendly Match aims to develop the capacity of Cambodian national volleyball players for the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia, said Dr. Aing Sereypiseth, Secretary General of Volleyball Federation of Cambodia (VFC).

The federation is planning to increase the opportunities for Cambodian national volleyball players to join competitions to sharpen their capacity for the SEA Games 2023, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press