Japan Supports Construction of School Buildings in Battambang and Koh Kong Provinces

The Japanese Government agreed to provide US$171,641 under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, KUSANONE, to support school construction in Cambodia, according to the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia.

Mr. Taninai Ichitomo, Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan, and each representative of the recipient organisations – Battambang and Koh Kong Provincial Departments of Education, Youth and Sports – signed their contracts respectively in Phnom Penh on Dec. 1.

The financial support will be used to construct a two-room pre-school building at Bandos Komar Pre-School in Battambang provincial city and a five-room school building at Tany Lower Secondary School in Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province.

“We believe that these grants will enhance the quality of life for people in each project area,” underlined the embassy.

Japan’s “KUSANONE” Projects started in Cambodia in 1991 in order to support Cambodia’s reconstruction and development at the grassroots level. The assistance aims to protect those who are vulnerable due to various factors such as poverty and/or misfortunes that directly threaten their lives, livelihood, and dignity, as well as to promote self-reliance of local communities. Since 1991, the Government of Japan has provided over US$65 million for mainly local authorities and non-governmental organisations to implement 665 KUSANONE projects throughout Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press