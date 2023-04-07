Japan to Provide Over US$18 Million to Support Irrigation and Drainage Project in Phnom Penh

The Government of Japan will extend JPY 2,482,000,000 (approximately US$ 18,240,000) in loan to the Royal Government of Cambodia for an irrigation and drainage project in Phnom Penh, said a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC).

The Exchange of Notes and accompanying documents on the loan extension will be signed here at the ministry on April 10 between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFAIC H.E. PRAK Sokhonn and Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. UENO Atsushi, the source pointed out.

According to the ministry, the loan will be used to carry out the Southwest Phnom Penh Irrigation and Drainage Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (II).

“The said credit provision will contribute to further stepping up the Royal Government of Cambodia’s ongoing socio-economic development endeavours, and solidifying the excellent relations and thriving across-the-board cooperation between the two countries,” stressed the press release issued this evening.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)