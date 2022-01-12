Jitterbit Acquires Low-Code Dev Innovator PrimeApps to Give Organizations a Radically New Way to Build Business Apps

End-to-End Platform Empowers Businesses to Create Secure and Scalable Digital Experiences, Slashing Costs and Development Time from Months to Days

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has acquired PrimeApps, a Turkey-based innovator in low-code application development. By combining Jitterbit’s API integrator with PrimeApps, the company will offer the first end-to-end platform that allows non-technical people to easily build and deploy business apps with enterprise-grade features that can connect to any system, all via a low-code, custom design interface.

“The pandemic has expedited businesses’ need to digitally transform. Talent shortages and disjointed technologies have made it nearly impossible for organizations to keep pace with change, innovate and stay ahead of the competition. Jitterbit’s acquisition of PrimeApps will give companies the springboard they need to gain a competitive edge in this new environment,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “At the same time, this acquisition propels the company into the fast-growing low-code application platform (LCAP) market and expands Jitterbit’s domain expertise beyond iPaaS, providing customers and partners with a new set of capabilities.”

The integrated platform will enable businesses of any size to create secure and scalable digital experiences within days or even hours at a fraction of the cost, with no technical expertise required. The ability to connect applications easily across systems and workflows will enable hyperautomation, resulting in increased efficiency and consistency, fewer human errors, better intelligence and more.

“The promise of low-code development is now starting to come to life. By joining Jitterbit, we are becoming a first-mover that will help usher in this revolution, which will dramatically change how work gets done,” said Serdar Turan, CEO of PrimeApps. “With Jitterbit’s advanced iPaaS and APIM solutions, our platform will empower citizen developers, who are closest to their customers, to create new digital experiences that solve business challenges rapidly without having to rely on an army of IT engineers.”

Jitterbit will make the platform available in April 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Additional details can be found here .

