The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Cambodia-Korea Alumni Association (CAMKAA) held the “CAMKAA Board Member Workshop” at Rock Royal Hotel of Kep province.

The opening of workshop took place on June 10 under the presidency of Mr. RHO Hyunjun, Country Director of KOICA Cambodia Office, and H.E. Im Sour, President of CAMKAA, and Deputy Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC). KOICA’s staffs and CAMKAA’s board members jointed the workshop.

According to a press release of KOICA, CAMKAA stands for Cambodia–Korea Alumni Association which is a non-political, independent, and non-profit organisation. CAMKAA was registered at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2002. This association is under financial support from KOICA of the Republic of Korea. At first, this association’s name is “I Love Korea Club”.

CAMKAA is a platform for over 3,368 government officials of KOICA training programme to sustain and strengthen the close cooperative relation between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Korea from 1994 until this year 2021. CAMKAA has organised numerous social activities for local development in Cambodia in cooperation with KOICA Cambodia office.

CAMKAA Board Member Workshop is held for 1st time this year as a part of CAMKAA’s annual activity plan. This event is aimed at reviewing yearly plan and discussing the preparation of social activity, knowledge sharing regional workshop, annual reception, and discussing election for the CAMKAA’s board.

The agenda consisted of Indoor activities which included opening remarks by Mr. RHO Hyunjun, and Hi.E. Im Sour to open the workshop and followed by discussion, question and answer on CAMKAA yearly plan activities from the design to implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Im Sour said that now Cambodia can control the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a chance to extend more social activities. Therefore, in this evening, the workshop is to review the main achievement 2020-2021, to discuss important agenda, such as the preparation of social activity, knowledge sharing seminar, annual reception 2022, and CAMKAA’s board member election.

Mr. RHO Hyunjun spoke highly of the workshop, saying that KOICA alumni association would continue to play an important role in sustainable development in Cambodia.

He added that KOICA Cambodia Office has been supporting CAMKAA members to apply what they have learned to their current work, and to provide help for the vulnerable in provinces. In partnership with CAMKAA, we have conducted various activities to promote friendship and cooperation between Korea and Cambodia.

All participants actively participated in the workshop and shared their insights and opinions on the mentioned topics which led to the fruitful result from the workshop.

