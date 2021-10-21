LayerHost.com, Now Offering AMD EPYC Dedicated Servers, Delivering Superior Performance

For businesses seeking server processing that can keep up with changing technology, LayerHost and AMD EPYC are the answer.

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD EPYC CPU processors are among the fastest and most secure on the market. As enterprise computing needs evolve and begin to include processor-heavy functions, like AI and large-scale video processing, LayerHost is evolving its servers to include AMD’s EPYC processors. Built on the company’s Zen architecture and with a security-forward design, this upgrade for LayerHost will provide customers with higher performance, less latency, and reliably safe computing on our AMD EPYC servers.

“As part of our on-going commitment to customer service, we’re always looking for ways to make our dedicated servers more powerful,” said Mohamad Kazah, CEO of LayerHost. “The upgrade to AMD EPYC CPUs will provide our clients with state-of-the-art speed and performance with industry-leading security.”

The EPYC processors represent a massive leap forward in processing technology. These AMD processors include four CPU cores with an 8MB L3 cache. With CCX architecture that allows cross-communication between cores, there are significant latency and processing advantages. With AMD Secure Encrypted Visualization, customers don’t need to change their applications to have better server-level protection. This system cryptographically isolates each of over 500 virtual machines per server, preventing hackers from being able to move from machine to machine easily.

For businesses seeking server processing that can keep up with changing technology, LayerHost and AMD EPYC are the answer. As enterprises continue to demand ever faster and more reliable processing, LayerHost delivers with upgrades that keep their servers on the leading edge of technology.

Providing a new and innovative approach to security, AMD has created processors that are ready for the next level of high-performance computing, no matter what that might be.

“It’s about performance, reliability, and security,” said Kazah. “Both for our clients and for ourselves. The move to AMD EPYC processors allows us to deliver that and more to our customers who want dedicated servers that can keep up with their ever-evolving computing needs.

Special Offer:

AMD EPYC 7552 2.2 Ghz

16GB DDR4 ECC Reg Memory

120GB SSD

1Gbps Unmetered

/29 IPv4

$390.00/M + $0.00 Set-up

Order Now

About LayerHost

Founded in 2008, LayerHost started out in the gaming industry as a premier game server provider for such games as: Counter-Strike 1.6, Day of Defeat, and Team Fortress Classic. As the firm continued to grow, they expanded options to their clients by providing dedicated servers, IP transit, colocation, and shared hosting services in the Los Angeles and Houston areas. The next logical step was to apply a robust, layered DDoS mitigation onto all their services. LayerHost’s values have not changed since the day they started: they put customers first, above all else. They provide their customers with service that simply cannot be beat.

