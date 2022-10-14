Leading Telco Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to the Latest Version of Synchronoss Email Suite

Replaces On-Premise System with New Cloud Environment, Adding Enhanced Email Security Capabilities

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the latest version of the email service now includes enhanced anti-spam, anti-virus, and IP reputation capabilities.

Since 2001, Synchronoss has provided this telecom operator with software, technical expertise, and consulting services. Over the years, the operator grew from 2 million email subscribers to 13.5 million today. The Synchronoss Email Suite platform provides the capability to deliver a continuous, simplified, and intuitive user experience across desktop and mobile.

The new Synchronoss Email Suite includes the Mx9 core messaging platform that is highly scalable with a stateless architecture, designed to be fault tolerant. It integrates encryption to ensure the utmost in security and data privacy. Mx9 has a modern and intuitive web user interface (UI) for email, contacts, and events. Additionally, the Huge Mail feature supports large file exchanges, and integrates Razorgate, an unparalleled message filtering capability designed to remove spam and mitigate the threat of phishing and viruses.

“While there are many channels of communication available today, email remains an important part of digital communications,“ said Chris Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at Synchronoss. “We are delighted Synchronoss Email Suite will play an instrumental role in helping this prominent Italian telecom operator continue to serve its subscribers with the most advanced features and functionality.”

Synchronoss Email Suite supports 20 major email deployments to service providers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and hosts more than 180 million mailboxes. To find out more about the platform and other messaging solutions, visit https://synchronoss.com/ products/engagex/email-suite.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com .

