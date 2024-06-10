Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary Remains Key Habitat for Sarus Cranes

Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary in the northeastern part of Cambodia remains an important habitat for Sarus Cranes (Grus antigone sharpie), according to NatureLife Cambodia Organisation.

‘On May 31, our field team recorded 14 Sarus Cranes, including 6 juveniles, during the last crane census for the wintering season 2023-2024. This result suggests the number of cranes in the Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary has remained stable compared with recent years,’ the source said in a recent news release.

Lomphat Wildlife Sanctuary is also one of the priority remaining nesting habitats for the Lower Mekong Basin population of Eastern Sarus Crane, which breeds in dry forest habitat during the Cambodian wet season, it added.

With the gathering of these birds in May, this is proof that this wildlife sanctuary still maintains its crucial role in providing a key habitat for this vulnerable species, it said, pointing out that right now, the biodiversity team of NatureLife Cambodia is conducting the nest searching and monitoring wit

h purpose to increase breeding successful rate.

Sarus Cranes are the tallest birds on Earth, with adults reaching heights of 1.7 metres and weighing 5-12 kg. They breed during the rainy season, from May to October, usually in large wetland grasslands within wildlife sanctuaries in Cambodia.

During the breading period, cranes move to Preah Vihear, Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri provinces for nesting, and during the non-breeding period, they go to the wetland of Takeo, Kampot, and other provinces around Tonle Sap for foraging.

The species is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and faces numerous threats, including habitat conversion, human disturbance, and egg and chick stealing.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse