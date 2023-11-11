Malaysia to Present Draft on WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR 2005 Amendment at World Health Assembly

Putrajaya – Malaysia is set to present the draft of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Treaty and the amendment of the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in May next year. Health director-general Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan announced this development, noting that discussions and negotiations on the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) are progressing and expected to conclude by April next year.

According to BARNAMA News Agency, Dr. Muhammad Radzi stated that the negotiations for the INB WHO Convention Agreement (CA+) document are still in the early stages, and no agreements have been finalized yet. He emphasized that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. In October, he clarified that Malaysia’s stance in the WHO CA+ negotiations and IHR 2005 amendments is to prioritize public health interests and the country’s sovereignty.

The WHO and its member states have agreed to establish two international negotiation platforms: the INB to produce an international instrument known as INB WHO CA+ (pandemic treaty) and the WGIHR. These platforms are intended to strengthen global preparedness, prevention, detection, and response to pandemics, thereby reducing the impact on individual countries.

Additionally, Dr. Muhammad Radzi addressed a recent claim regarding the forced administration of ‘ISR shots’ to all Malaysians. He categorically denied the existence of such a vaccine and clarified that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has not issued any directive for its administration. He condemned the spread of this misinformation, which he said has caused public confusion and tarnished the image of MoH. He urged the public to refrain from spreading false and unverified information.