Minister Speaks Highly of Media’s Role in Context of COVID-19 Pandemic

H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, has spoken highly of the key role of media in the context of the spread of COVID-19.

The minister addressed this while presiding over the closing ceremony of the workshop on awareness raising to prevent the COVID-19 spread, organised here recently via videoconference by the ministry’s Cambodian Women for Peace and Development Association.

H.E. Khieu Kanharith underlined the Royal Government of Cambodia’s efforts in fighting against COVID-9, and appreciated his line ministry’ officials for their hard working to contribute to preventing the pandemic.

Cambodia is among the few countries in the world that provide fastest COVID-19 vaccination for people, continued the minister.

The workshop was attended by over 100 female media officials at all levels.

By far, Cambodia’s vaccination against COVID-19 to people aged 18 years old up has achieved more than 88 percent, while the people aged from 12 to under 18 years old nearly 63 percent.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press