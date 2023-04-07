Ministry, SNV Discuss More Agricultural Cooperation

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) and the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) have discussed more cooperation on agriculture sector.

H.E. Dith Tina, Minister of MAFF and Mr. Rik Overmars, Team Leader of CHAIN Project at SNV in Cambodia, held the discussion at the ministry on April 5.

Mr. Rik Overmars presented SNV's project supporting private sector and SMEs to promote Cambodia's agriculture and improve the people's livelihood.

H.E. Dith Tina spoke highly of the project and underlined the ministry's priority especially in promoting cashew nut supply chain to international markets.

Other priorities include the improvement of the livelihood of people along the Mekong River in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces and management of the use of reservoirs in Kampong Cham province for agriculture purpose.

The minister asked SNV to implement the project creatively and effectively in line with the ministry's policy and in close cooperation with the ministry's technical officials.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)