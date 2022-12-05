National High School Exam Kicks Off

The two-day nationwide high school exam kicked off this morning in 5,174 classrooms at 221 exam centres across the country.

A total of 128,134 students, 68,771 of them are female, have registered for the exam which, according to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will strictly comply with the principles of law, fairness, transparency, and acceptable result.

The ministry has listed 27,753 regulators to monitor the process of the examination.

Minister of Education, Youth and Sports H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron and H.E. Hun Many, President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), accompanied by concerned officials, inspected the kickoff of the two-day high school exam at Preah Sisowath High School in Phnom Penh.

As planned, the announcement of the examination results will take place on Dec. 27 for students in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province, while those of the rest of the students will be released on Dec. 28.

The ministry also encouraged participating students to carry out necessary health safety measures.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press