nCino Announces Partnership with Grasshopper to Streamline Bank’s Internal Processes and Enhance Client Experience

Partnership strengthens Grasshopper’s Commercial and SBA lending businesses as it continues to expand the use of the platform for even greater efficiency

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announces its partnership with Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper will leverage multiple nCino solutions, including Portfolio Analytics, Commercial Banking and Customer Engagement, to enhance portfolio management and reporting, speed to market for loan closing, and line of sight into the loan process across its lending divisions – which support venture and private equity funds, commercial real estate and SBA borrowers.

“Grasshopper has placed a significant focus on partnering with industry-leading fintech companies to improve our banking experience, and we are very pleased with our decision to partner with nCino,” said Stephanie Dunn, Head of SBA Lending at Grasshopper. “nCino’s solutions have helped us improve internal efficiencies, save time and continue to deliver a superior client experience. Grasshopper carefully selects like-minded partners who prioritize the needs of the client, and we look forward to working with nCino to serve small businesses with best-in-class digital banking products.”

Grasshopper’s partnership with nCino reinforces its commitment to fostering strong bank-fintech relationships to enhance the client experience across all lines of business. nCino serves as a valuable partner in ensuring the bank’s lending clients can benefit from innovative digital solutions tailored to meet their individual needs.

“We’re proud to partner with Grasshopper as it expands its technology offering to help its clients reach their goals,” said Will Cameron, SVP of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. “Like nCino, Grasshopper carries an innovation mindset and aims to deliver high-quality digital banking tools and resources to create a superior experience. We look forward to this partnership driving more efficiency at Grasshopper through automation and process improvements for maximum time savings.”

Grasshopper will be a featured financial institution on stage at nSight 2023, nCino’s annual user conference. To register for a live stream of the panel titled ‘A Modern Mindset: Industry Leaders Share Their Stories and Strategies for Success’, and other general sessions, please register here.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Grasshopper Bank

With total assets of over $700 million, Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries, and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper’s banking solutions cover small business, venture-backed companies, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, and yacht financing. Headquartered in New York City, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit the bank’s website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts

Natalia Moose

+44 0 7825211135

natalia.moose@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8830669