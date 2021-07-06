Neology Strengthens Nordic Footprint with Norwegian Public Roads Administration by Deploying Advanced Mobile ANPR Solution for Safer Communities

Multi-year Agreement for Mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Solutions Support Road Safety and More Efficient Customs and Border Enforcement

Mobile ANPR Solution for Norwegian Public Roads Administration

SAN DIEGO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, Inc., a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, today announced an expanded, multi-year agreement with Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) for its traffic enforcement solutions driven by the latest in mobile ANPR camera and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to support real-time analytics and decision making.

Safeguarding the national road network and enabling border security agencies and their officers the capability to make accurate, informed decisions while keeping travel and trade flowing is the ultimate goal for NPRA. Neology’s ANPR safer community solutions provide enhanced performance, creating immediate impact where other solutions fail. The dual camera system, coupled with advanced AI-powered vehicle recognition technology, enables officers to detect and focus on non-compliant vehicles with enhanced vision system capabilities.

“We are thrilled that NPRA has expanded its partnership with Neology to meet its mobile ANPR requirements. Against a strong set of competitors, our solutions demonstrated both superior value and strong quality, plus our leading AI-based solutions outperformed our competitors in real-world testing during the tender evaluation stage,” said Luke Normington, General Manager of Neology. “When demands on transport authorities and law enforcement agencies are increasing, our innovative solutions help create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences that support sustainable growth and help communities thrive.”

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

About NPRA

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) intends to lead the way in the development of an efficient, safe, comprehensive and coherent transport system adapted to tomorrow’s needs and technology. Our responsibility for national and European roads, as well as for road users and vehicles makes the NPRA the most prominent participant in the road transport sector in Norway. Accounting for two thirds of all traffic, our national and European roads make up the main transport system artery tying our country together. The NPRA is responsible for planning, building, operating and maintaining this part of the road network. We have national responsibility for emergency preparedness on the road as well as developing clear rules and standard specifications for smart transport and modern road construction for all roads. Through our work to supervise and inspect road users and vehicles, new technology and development of digital services, we will ensure that road users, businesses and industries have simple, efficient, safe and environmentally friendly transport options.

Neology Media Contact:

Kelly Foster

[email protected]

+1 619-224-1261

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 78e279e1-6140-400f-859d- eac3d9b5c683