PM Asks Researchers to Re-study Cambodia’s Goal for an Upper Middle-Income Country by 2030

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has asked the Cambodia Development Resource Institute (CDRI)’s researchers to re-conduct a study on the Kingdom’s goal to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“We have set the goal when the world had no COVID-19 pandemic, no war in Ukraine, no nuclear intimidation, therefore we have to revise it to make sure that we can achieve it,” he said in front of government officials, foreign diplomats, and national and foreign academics and economic experts, at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that Cambodia has achieved an annual growth rate of more than 7 percent before the COVID-19 crisis, which has changed the status of Cambodia from a least developed country (LDC) to a lower middle-income country in 2015, but “we don’t know how it will be for 2030.”

The Royal Government has set its vision of turning Cambodia into an upper middle-income economy by 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press