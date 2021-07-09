PM Calls for Participation in Planting More Trees and Preserving Forests

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to his compatriots to take part in growing saplings and preserving forests for the interests of people’s lives, communities, and wildlife and biodiversity, which are the wealth of humanity at all generations.

The Premier made the appeal in a short message posted on his official Facebook page this morning to mark the Arbour Day on July 9, 2021.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled the history of this annual event, saying that the festival was created in 1952 by His Majesty the late King Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk to encourage people to join hands in reforestation, especially to inspire people to conserve, protect and love the forests and natural environment.

Based on the Ministry of Environment’s record, Cambodia currently has nearly 70 protected areas and biodiversity corridors, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, multi-use areas, Ramsar sites, and other conservation sites covering a total of 7.3 million hectares, or 41 percent of Cambodia’s land area.

According to the same source, Cambodia is a biodiversity-rich country with 123 mammal species, 545 bird species, 88 reptile species, 2,308 species of vascular plants, 874 fish species, 24 hard coral species, 14 soft coral species, 10 seagrass species, and 63 species of amphibians, let alone many other plant and animal species that have not yet been studied and identified.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press