PM Highlights Achievements in Labour Sector and Calls for Resilience

AKP Phnom Penh, May 01, 2022 --Cambodian Prime Minister highlighted major achievements in labour sector and urged workers to get resilient to seize new opportunities during the post-pandemic.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the note in his public message to cheer the 136th International Labour Day themed Peace, Health and Job Security which falls today, May 1.

As part of the effort to push an effective rollout of the Cambodia Industrial Development Policy on the ground, Samdech Techo has visited nearly one million workers from 2017 to 2019, wherein key emerging issues were identified and addressed for workers' benefits.

The Royal Government has continued to promote the rights and freedom of professional organisations, and as of 2021, a total of 5,746 of them in charge of different levels and scope of works have been registered and legalised.

While providing soft-skill improvement, up-skilling and re-skilling, the Government has secured sending 1,301,609 Cambodian workers for overseas employment.

Better social security schemes have also been introduced focusing on retirement pension, health care, occupational risks and unemployment, and other health and security measures taken to improve workers' condition.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Samdech Techo Prime Minister continued, the Royal Government has worked hard to maintain the existing jobs and created the new ones, as a result, the fallout of the pandemic on jobs in Cambodia is manageable.

To support the vulnerable groups affected by the COVID-19, the Government has put forward 10 rounds of response measures worth over US$28 million benefiting 347,844 workers in the hard-hit sectors.

Toward the recovery, the Government is focusing on further reform to attract and diversify investment as well as create job opportunities, including the launch of the Cambodia Garment, Footwear and Travel Goods (GFT) Sector Development Strategy 2022-2027.

Samdech Techo ended his message with the appeal to all workers and employers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so as to seize new opportunities and join hands with the government for a sustainable growth.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press