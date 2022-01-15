PM Hun Sen to Meet with Grade A Students

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will hold a get-together with the students who have just got their baccalaureate with grade A.

In a Facebook post this evening, Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended his congratulations to the outstanding students on their success, adding that like the previous years, except 2020 when all high school students were allowed to pass their exam without sitting for it, he will meet with them and give them encouragement.

The date and place of the meeting will be communicated later through H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, added the Premier.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, the upper secondary exams took place on Dec. 27-28, 2021 in 204 centres across the country with the participation of 114,187 high school students. According to the results announced on Jan. 14, 2022 for Phnom Penh’s and Kandal province’s exam centres, and on Jan. 15 for those in other provinces, 65.65 percent, or 72,016 students obtained their baccalaureate.

Among these successful students, 1,753 got grade A; 5,215 grade B; 11,634 grade C; 23,499 grade D; and 29,915 grade E.

Most of grade A students (565) come from Phnom Penh capital, followed by the provinces of Siem Reap (153), Kandal (127), Battambang (123), Kampong Cham (118), Banteay Meanchey (99), Takeo (99), Prey Veng (87), Kampot (75), Thbong Khmum (54), Kratie (45), Kampong Thom (41), Kampong Speu (33), Pursat (28), Svay Rieng (26), Kampong Chhnang (22), Preah Sihanouk (20), Rattanakiri (9), Stung Treng (6), Pailin (6), Oddar Meanchey (5), Koh Kong (4), Preah Vihear (4), Kep (3), and Mondulkiri (1).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press