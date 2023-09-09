PM: The Mission to Indonesia is for the National Interest

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet has shared with the nation the successful outcomes of his first overseas mission as the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

While holding a get-together with some 18,000 workers and employees in Samrong Torng district, Kampong Speu province this morning, Samdech Thipadei said that attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Indonesia was not to show off, but for the national interest.

The Cambodian Premier added that his mission was to confirm Cambodia's position in maintaining peace and stability in the region for the benefit of countries in the region.

“The success of my overseas mission is not for me, but for all Cambodians, for the Cambodian nation,” he stressed, thanking his compatriots and some foreign media which through their news articles praised the achievements of this mission.

According to the Cambodian Premier, the Cambodian delegation has received warm support and welcome from all countries participating in the summits, including the U.S, Japan and China.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse