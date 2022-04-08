PM’s Message for In-Coming Khmer New Year

Cambodian Prime Minister listed key achievements by the Royal Government and extended his best wishes to Cambodians for the up-coming Khmer New Year in his open message released recently.

According to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, this year is the fourth year of the Royal Government for the 6th legislature of National Assembly guided by the phase-four Rectangular Strategy, and the Royal Government is making possible wide-spread vaccination against COVID-19 and starts to gradually reopen the country.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic leading the decrease in tourism and service sector, he wrote, Cambodia’s economy grew at 2.4 percent in 2021 and was estimated to increase to 4.8 percent this year.

Well managed macro-economic policy has secured US$45,576 million international trade with US$17,682 million worth export, and the international reserve fund has risen to US$21.6 billion.

Cambodia has so far 1,879 factories and manufacturers and 43,258 small and medium enterprises and handicrafts employing roughly 1.4 million people, and the minimum monthly salary for civil servants has increased to approximately US$285.

Gross domestic product per capita increased from US$1,683 in 2020 to US$1,730 in 2021, he added.

The country continues to ensure social and political stability, build and rehabilitate many physical infrastructures, expand access to electricity to 100 percent of the total 14,168 villages, up from the current 97.53 percent, increase milled and paddy rice production, and improve public health services.

It has led various reforms to better facilitate trade and investment environment, build institutional capacity and human resources, promote good governance, and increase the country’s resilience to effectively and efficiently respond to crisis.

Cambodia continues to promote diplomatic cooperation regionally and internationally and from 2006 to 2021 sent a total of 7,899 troops (528 female) to support UN peacekeeping missions overseas.

On the occasion of the Khmer New Year on April 14-16, Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended his best wishes to His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, and all fellow Cambodians, and renewed the Royal Government’s commitment to bring Cambodia’s development to the next level.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press