Radcliffe Group Launches New Branding to Signal the Start of a Year of Innovation and Investment

LONDON, England, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radcliffe Group has unveiled a new brand identity across its core business, including its three specialist channels: Radcliffe Cardiology, Radcliffe Vascular, and Radcliffe Medical Education. The new look and logos, which have been created in partnership with London-based branding agency Undivided, have been designed to reflect Radcliffe’s commitment to a digital, interactive future and to signal the start of a programme of innovation and investment in user experience across its three content platforms and seven peer-reviewed journals.

David Ramsey, Chief Executive Officer at Radcliffe Group, comments: “At Radcliffe, we’re dedicated to bringing the latest, leading-edge cardiovascular insight, information and knowledge to life for clinicians around the world. We’re excited about our new branding because it demonstrates a commitment to continually adapt as a business and evolve how we serve our community.

“Over the last two years, the challenges of the pandemic have inspired us to find new ways to deliver world-class content and connect with clinicians globally. We’re determined to keep on improving, and our new look and logo are part of an ambitious programme of innovation and investment across our business.

“Over the next two years, we’ll be continuing to strive for the highest broadcast and publishing production standards across everything we create and we’ll be increasing audience interactivity and accessibility to help clinicians find the content they need, when they need it – in a way that works for them, their practice and their patients.”

For further information, please contact David Ramsey at david.ramsey@radcliffe-group. com, or visit the website www.radcliffe-group.com and follow Radcliffe Group on LinkedIn.

