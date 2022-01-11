Rangam Appoints Lee Corless to Its Senior Leadership Team

Featured Image for Rangam

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rangam announces its continued growth of operations in EMEA and APAC regions with the appointment of Lee Corless as Senior VP of Sales & Partnerships. Lee will be leading the growth efforts that will allow Rangam to capitalize on the marketplace in both regions through its SourceAbled hiring solution.

Lee has years of experience working within the financial, technology, and recruitment industries. He is recognized as a world leader in the neurodiversity inclusion space and is an accomplished, in-demand, global speaker. Lee also assisted in designing a leading Autism at Work program within one of the largest international investment corporations.

I am honored and proud to join such a passionate company as we focus on SourceAbled in EMEA and APAC regions, collaborating with clients large and small, developing opportunities to strengthen their business, and giving real hope of a deserved future for many, many more candidates. Thank you to Nish and Hetal for bringing me into their family and trusting me with this responsibility. —Lee Corless, Senior VP of Sales & Partnerships, Rangam

As an autistic self-advocate, Lee supports the advancement of adapting the workplace to embrace neurodiversity and encourage neurodivergent individuals to seek employment. Lee will promote SourceAbled in the EMEA and APAC regions and bring a heightened emphasis on diversity and inclusion. SourceAbled is Rangam’s autism, neurodivergence, and disability hiring solution that provides a collaborative, holistic solution implemented to develop people, establish inclusionary processes, and foster a culture of belonging.

“Rangam’s mission is to promote Employment for Everyone in workplaces beyond North America. Having a seasoned professional like Lee will greatly help us increase our footprint across EMEA and APAC regions. The current employment rate for individuals with autism in the United Kingdom is 21.7%, which is the lowest among people with disabilities. With the addition of Lee and his team, Rangam will continue to deliver its DE&I expertise to the EMEA and APAC talent markets that clearly need a better understanding of why autism can be an asset in the workplace. Our senior leadership team is looking forward to working with Lee to continue supporting our mission in EMEA and APAC,” said Nish Parikh, CEO and Co-founder of Rangam.

About Rangam

Rangam is a minority-, woman-, and disability-owned workforce solutions company with a mission to promote “Employment for Everyone,” including people with disabilities, autism, and neurodivergence, in addition to service veterans. The organization delivers innovative workforce solutions by designing an integrated and inclusive recruiting methodology. Rangam specializes in attracting and retaining talent globally for IT, Engineering, Scientific, Clinical, Healthcare, Administrative, Finance, and Business Professionals categories. To learn more, visit https://www.rangam.com/

Press Contact

Jerry Grider, Director of Marketing and Advertising

jerry@rangam.com

908-416-0834

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment